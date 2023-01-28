Nation

Udupi Shocker: FIR filed against two for beating dog to death in college premises

Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against two persons on charges of brutally killing a dog in Udupi district.

By IANS 0
FIR filed against two for beating dog to death in college premises

Udupi (Karnataka): Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against two persons on charges of brutally killing a dog in Udupi district, the police said on Saturday.

The police said that the incident took place in the premises of Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology & Management in Bantakal, near Udupi.

The accused have been identified as warden Nagaraj and Rajesh. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused allegedly committed the brutal act after they found a student playing with the dog in the college premises.

The head of Madhvaraj Animal Care Trust, Babita Madhavraj, said that Nagaraj and Rajesh put the dog in a gunny bag and then beat it to death. Later, they took the dead dog in a college vehicle and dumped it elsewhere.

She urged that justice should be done to the dog by initiating action against the culprits.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting animal lovers to sharply to condemn the incident.

Manjula Karkera, an animal lover, lodged a police complaint at the Shirva police station in this regard.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Woman donates 42 litres of breast milk in 7 months, sets…

Tripura Assembly polls: BJP announces 1st list of…

Bank unions defers nationwide bank strike on Jan 30-31

1 of 5,532