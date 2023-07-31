Two minor sisters get pregnant after being gang-raped in Rajasthan

Alwar: Two sisters between the ages of 13 and 15 were allegedly raped by two co-workers of their father at a brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. The siblings are said to be pregnant presently, said the officials.

Following the incident, the father of the victim girls lodged a complaint at the NEB police station. As per the complaint, the victim’s father alleged that his co-workers, identified as Sappi and Subhan raped his daughters.

The matter came to light when the elder sister complained of abdominal pain and other health issues. Her parents took her to a doctor, who informed them that she was seven-and-a-half months pregnant.

“When her parents questioned her, the girl told them that Sappi and Subhan had raped her. She disclosed that they had raped her younger sister as well,” the police added, as said by PTI.

According to reports, the victim alleged that the accused had threatened to kill them if they told anyone about the incident. The medical test confirmed that both girls are pregnant. As per the police reports, the younger victim is two-and-a-half months pregnant.

According to PTI, the victim alleged that she was abducted by the two accused when she was going to school and raped. The accused also shot a video of the incident and threatened to circulate it on social media if she told anyone about it. The alleged incident occurred on July 27.