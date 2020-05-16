Two migrant women deliver in truck and train

Indore: The migrant workers’ travails continue through their journey to home towns in Uttar Pradesh as two migrant women labourers delivered babies in a truck and train.

A woman belonging to a migrant labourers’ group of UP returning from Mumbai delivered a healthy baby in a truck near Biaora town in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The 30-year-old woman Kaushalya, wife Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in Basti district went into labour after the truck left Indore. The driver took the group to the civil hospital with the new mother and her baby in the truck and admitted her.

The woman has been referred to Rajgarh for examination after the delivery, a health department source said. The woman has been tested for coronavirus. The workers were returning in a truck from Mumbai on Agra-Bombay Road to Basti district in UP.

Another case of a woman delivering a child in the labour special train near Satna has also come to light on Friday. She is also from Uttar Pradesh. Rekha, a resident of Vikrampur, Ghazipur, was travelling in a labourers’ special train from Aurangabad with husband Brajesh Jaiswal. After the train left Maihar, she went into labour and gave birth to the baby near Uchhara. Other women in the helped her in the delivery.