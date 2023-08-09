Two killed after speeding truck overturns, rams into vehicles in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh: In a tragic incident on Tuesday evening, two persons were killed as a speeding truck overturned and crashed into multiple vehicles in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district, a senior police officer said.

The horrifying incident occurred on Theog Chhaila road in Shimla district.

The authorities reported that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle, leading it to collide with four to five parked vehicles along the road. The impact was severe, resulting in the unfortunate demise of two individuals. The truck itself overturned due to the force of the collision, adding to the chaos on Theog Chhaila road.

Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, the Superintendent of Police in Shimla, expressed his concern over the incident, stating that the truck driver’s inability to maintain control was the primary cause of the tragic accident.

Further details are awaited.