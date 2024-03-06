Transgender arrested for setting fire on ex-boyfriend’s car in Kanpur

Kanpur: A transgender was arrested for allegedly setting fire on former boyfriend’s car in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. As per police reports, the transgender did so out of anger after the boyfriend had refused to marry the transgender despite a purported relationship between them.

Reportedly, the former partner, identified as Anoop Shukla’s car was set alight on Sunday night. As per reports, Anoop Shukla and the accused had befriended each other via social media, and they were in a long-distance relationship. However, Anoop refused to get married.

His refusal to marry caused strains between the couple, triggering the trans person to take revenge. Enraged by the disagreement over marriage, the accused poured petrol on it and set fire on it.

However, the incident was captured in CCTV camera. Based on the footage of CCTV camera and preliminary investigation, the cops arrested the accused while attempting to flee with accomplices.

The police have also caught two other accused, Rohan Yadav and Deep Tanwani, who allegedly set fire to the car. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a similar instance, a woman died after she was set ablaze by her husband following a quarrel at their house in Delhi’s Rohini area.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday and one of the couple’s two daughters told police that her father had quarrelled with her mother, poured kerosene on her, and then set her on fire.

Police said that on Monday, a police control room (PCR) call was received at Begumpur police station that a fire had broken out in a house and some people were suspected to be trapped there.