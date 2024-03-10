TMC fielded Yusuf Pathan to polarise common man and to help BJP: Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury

Calcutta: Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Chowdhury came down heavily on the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) soon after the party announced its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in West Bengal. He termed it has an effort by TMC to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his address to the media persons, Adhir Chowdhury said, “If TMC wanted to honour Yusuf Pathan, they should’ve sent him to the Rajya Sabha instead of sending ‘outsiders and if Mamata Banerjee had good intentions for Yusuf Pathan, she would have asked alliance (INDIA alliance) for a seat for him (Yusuf Pathan) in Gujarat. But here in West Bengal, he is selected as a candidate to polarise the common man and to help the BJP, so that Congress can be defeated”

“Mamata Banerjee has proven today that none of the political parties of India should trust a leader like her,” he said adding that she (Mamata Banerjee) is in fear that if she continues to be in the INDIA alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unhappy.

“By separating herself from the INDIA alliance, Mamata Banerjee has sent a message to the PMO, don’t be unhappy with me, I am not standing to fight against the BJP,” Chowdhury alleged.

It is to be noted here that TMC surprised everyone by naming former cricketer Yusuf Pathan to contest the Lok Sabha election from Baharampur constituency and picking again her controversial leader Mahua Moitra.

Yusuf Pathan will fight against Adhir Chowdhury in the Baharampur LS constituency.

The party also has dropped as many as seven sitting Lok Sabha members from the list of candidates. They are Sisir Adhikari from the Kanthi constituency and Dibyendu Adhikari from the Tamluk constituency, Arjun Singh from Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas, Nusrat Jahan from Basirhat in the same district, Afrin Ali aka Aparupa Poddar from Arambagh in Hooghly district, Mimi Chakraborty from Jadavpur in the South 24 Parganas district, and Chowdhury Mohan Jatua from Mathurapur, also in the same district.