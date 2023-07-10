TMC announces 6 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, Check full list

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday announced six candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday announced six candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The Mamata Banerjee party announced the candidature of the following MPs are Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale.

Must Read

Bengal panchayat election: Re-polling underway in 696 booths…

Pragati Maidan tunnel temporarily closed for traffic due to…

Auto rickshaw driver rapes 20-year-old passenger, arrested…

“May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the RIGHTS OF EVERY INDIAN. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all,” TMC tweeted.

 

You might also like
Nation

Delhi breaks 41-year-old rainfall record, IMD issues yellow alert for Monday

Nation

Violence during panchayat elections in West Bengal: Re-polling to be held in 4 GPs

Nation

48 kgs of gold paste seized at Surat International Airport

Nation

IAF contingent practises in France for Bastille Day parade

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans