TMC announces 6 candidates for Rajya Sabha polls, Check full list

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday announced six candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The Mamata Banerjee party announced the candidature of the following MPs are Derek O’Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale.

“May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool’s enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the RIGHTS OF EVERY INDIAN. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all,” TMC tweeted.