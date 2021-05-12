New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has made a modification in the Co-WIN online portal for the second dose of Covishield Covid vaccine from Wednesday.

The Health Ministry has informed regarding the above stated to Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Chief District Medical & Public Health Officers of all states.

The second dose of due date has been revised to 42 days (6 weeks) after the first dose. Earlier the period of due date was 28 days (4 weeks).

The beneficiaries shall not be inoculated with the second dose of Covishield incase they go to the vaccination centres between four to six weeks. They cannot schedule their respective dates for the second jab of vaccine on the Co-WIN portal as well.