TikTok’s Indian alternative Chingari App founder Biswatma Nayak hails from Odisha’s Cuttack: Watch exclusive interview

After India government banned Chinese video-sharing App TikTok yesterday, a similar home-grown app titled ‘Chingari’ has seen surge in downloads. As per reports, Chingari short video-making App has been installed by more than 3.5 million users so far.

The App has been developed by Odia youth Biswatma Nayak along with his partner Bengaluru based Siddharth Gautam. Both of these programmers are now based in Bengaluru.

While the App has won heart of huge number of Indians lately Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has installed the App.

Odisha youth Biswatma is presently working with an IT company in Bengaluru. He is a native of Adaspur village under Kantapada block in Cuttack district. His father’s name is Binod Nayak. He is a pass out from the ITER College in Bhubaneswar.