Three killed, 7 injured as bus collides with dumper in Madhya Pradesh

Morena: Atleast three people were killed and seven others sustained injuries after a passenger bus collided with a dumper in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.

The accident took place at Dev Puri Baba area when a passenger bus en route from Gwalior to Delhi collided with the dumper.

Following which three people were killed and others sustained injuries. The injured persons were admitted to the hospital, informed Shailendra Singh Chauhan, SP Morena.

Earlier on May 31, four people including a woman were killed after a car caught fire following a collision with a tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Harda district.