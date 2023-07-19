WATCH: Surat Diamond Bourse Overtakes Pentagon as World’s Largest Office Building

Gujarat: In a historic milestone, the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat, India, has claimed the title of the world’s largest office building, surpassing the renowned Pentagon, as reported by CNN.

Surat, famously known as the gem capital of the world, holds the distinction of cutting 90 percent of the globe’s diamonds. The newly constructed Surat Diamond Bourse is poised to become a global hub for over 65,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders, making it a one-stop destination for the diamond trade.

This grand 15-storey building sprawls across an astounding 35 acres of land and features nine interconnected rectangular structures, united by a central spine. The impressive construction boasts a staggering 7.1 million square feet of floor space, making it the largest office building worldwide.

The official inauguration of this iconic building is scheduled for November this year and will be presided over by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The project’s completion marks a significant achievement after four years of relentless efforts.

According to the CEO of the Surat Diamond Bourse, Mahesh Gadhavi, the complex includes a recreational zone and a spacious parking area, spanning an impressive 20 lakh square feet. This not-for-profit organization, promoted by SDB Diamond Bourse, aims to establish and promote the Diamond Bourse in Surat, Gujarat.

The visionary architecture firm Morphogenesis meticulously designed the sprawling complex following an international design competition. Mr. Gadhavi revealed that the project’s size was driven by overwhelming demand and not by any intention to surpass the Pentagon.

The Surat Diamond Bourse has already witnessed immense interest from diamond companies, with all offices being swiftly purchased before the completion of construction. Project insiders suggest that the new building complex will save thousands of diamond professionals from daily travels to Mumbai, providing unparalleled convenience and efficiency in conducting business.

The rise of the Surat Diamond Bourse to claim the title of the world’s largest office building signifies India’s prowess in the global diamond industry and heralds a new era for the gem trade. As the prestigious inauguration approaches, the world waits with bated breath to witness the beginning of a groundbreaking chapter in the gem capital of the world.