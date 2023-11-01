Superfast Express train derails in UP’s Prayagraj

Prayagraj: The Suheldev Superfast Express train derailed at the Prayagrah outer area in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening. The train was en route to Anand Vihar from Ghazipur City when the incident occurred.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Amit Malviya, Public Relations Officer, National Capital Region, informed there were no casualties in the accident.

“Restoration work is underway,” he added.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.