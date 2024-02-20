Students can appear in Class 10, 12 board exams twice from 2025, says Education Min

New-Delhi: The Class 10 and 12 students can now have an option of appearing for board examinations twice a year from the academic session 2025-26, informs Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the Ministry of Education in August last year, board examinations will be held at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. They will also get the option to retain the best score.

The new NEP was unveiled by the government in 2020. The programme was held at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur.

The Union Minister on Monday launched the PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme in Chhattisgarh under which 211 schools of the state will be upgraded.

In the first phase of the PM SHRI scheme, 211 schools (193 elementary level and 18 secondary ones) will be upgraded in Chhattisgarh on a ‘hub and spoke’ model by spending ₹2 crore on each of them, the Union minister said.