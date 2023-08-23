Government’s Big move: Board exams to be held twice a year from 2024

New-Delhi: The Ministry of Education in its new curriculum framework released on Wednesday announced that board exams will now be conducted twice a year.

The ministry has stated that the new curriculum framework has been designed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and textbooks are being developed for 2024 academic session.

The ministry also said that board exams will be conducted twice a year, with students allowed to retain best score.

“Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score,” the ministry said.

According to the MoE’s new curriculum framework, Class 11, 12 students will now have to study two languages of which one language must be Indian. Moreover, the choice of subjects in classes 11,12 will not be restricted to streams (such as Arts, Science and Commerce) and students will have the option to choose accordingly.