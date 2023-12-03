Stage set for vote counting in assembly elections across four states

New Delhi: The stage is set for the crucial counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana following the recently held assembly elections. The Election Commission has made a notable adjustment, rescheduling the Mizoram assembly polls’ counting from Sunday to Monday, considering the special significance of the day for the people of Mizoram.

The counting of votes is scheduled to commence at 8 AM on Sunday, December 3, 2023, across the four states.

In Telangana, where the 119-member legislative assembly went to polls on Thursday, a total of 49 counting centers have been established. To ensure the smooth conduct of the process, approximately 40 companies of Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed, implementing a robust three-tier security arrangement at all counting centers.

In Rajasthan, counting will take place at 36 centers. Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta stated that around 175 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force, Rajasthan Armed Constabulary teams, and local police have been strategically deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. The polling in the state occurred on the 25th of last month for 199 assembly constituencies out of 200 seats. The election for the Karanpur assembly seat was postponed following the unfortunate demise of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

In Madhya Pradesh, a staggering two thousand 533 candidates are vying for the 230-member state Assembly, with polling having taken place on the 17th of last month.

Chhattisgarh, having conducted the election to the 90-member state legislative assembly in two phases on November 7th and 17th, has implemented three-tier security arrangements across all counting centers in its 33 districts.