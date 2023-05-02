SRFTI, Kolkata observes 102nd Birth Anniversary of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray

Advertisement

Kolkata: The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata observed the 102nd Birth Anniversary of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Jayant Sinha, the Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, SRFTI director Himansu Sekhar Khatua, Dean Bipin Bijay and Registrar Susrut Sharma paid tribute to the legendary filmmaker by visiting his residence. Sandip Ray, son of Satyajit Ray welcomed the dignitaries.

On this occasion, SRFTI Director spoke about the creativity and contribution of Satyajit Ray to the world of Cinema.

Later on the day Jayant Sinha, the Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser of MIB, Govt of India conveyed his reverence to Satyajit Ray by garlanding his statue at the SRFTI premises.