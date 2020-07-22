Special trains from Bhubaneswar to West Bengal during lockdown on July 23, 25 and 29 : Details here

Bhubaneswar: West Bengal government has declared complete lockdown in the state on July 23, 25 and 29, from 6 AM to 10 PM on each day, to limit the spread of the corona virus.

Officials said, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport will remain be closed during the lockdown. Only movement related to health services, pharmacies, police stations, courts, correctional services, fire and emergency services, electricity, water and other utility services will be allowed.

In view of the lock down in the State, the Railway authorities today announced important information for passengers going to any destination in West Bengal on the said dates and asked them to take necessary steps.

Presently there are two Special Trains originating from East Coast Railway i.e Train No : 02074 (Bhubaneswar- Howrah) Special Express and 02202 (Bhubaneswar Seldah ) Special express running to West Bengal on the above mentioned dates, Railway officials said.

Besides, two trains of other zones are also passing through East Coast Railway Jurisdiction to West Bengal i.e. 02246 (Yashvantpur-Howrah) Special and 020704 (Secunderabad-Howarh ) Special Train.

Meanwhile the Railway authorities advised the passengers of above trains to be prepared accordingly.