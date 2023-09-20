Sonia Gandhi to Open Debate on Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi will lead debate on Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha. She is expected to be the main speaker representing the Congress during the discussion.

Earlier in the day, when asked about the government’s introduction of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi remarked, “It is ours, ‘apna hai’.”

These comments came as she arrived at Parliament on Tuesday morning.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was presented in the Lok Sabha as part of the supplementary list of business.

The Women’s Reservation Bill proposes a 15-year reservation period for 33 percent of seats with quotas for SC and STs within the reserved seats for women. However, sources suggest that the legislation is unlikely to be implemented in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It is expected to be put into effect only after the delimitation process is completed, most likely in 2029. As per the bill, seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise.

The government has emphasized that while women play a significant role in panchayats and municipal bodies, their representation in State Assemblies and Parliament remains limited. The bill aims to bring diverse perspectives and enhance the quality of legislative debates and decision-making by increasing women’s participation.

The Congress has criticized the Bill, labeling it as a mere election promise and a betrayal to the women and girls of the country.