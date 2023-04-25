Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passes away

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal passed away today at the age of 95, reports say.

He was admitted to the hospital a few days before.

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, 95, had been undergoing treatment in Fortis in Mohali near Chandigarh with complications of uneasiness in breathing.

“In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal’s health, he continues to be closely monitored in the Medical ICU,” the hospital said in a media bulletin.

Earlier on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had enquired about the health of five-time Chief Minister from his son, Sukhbir Badal.