Six Delhi cops awarded ‘Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation’

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs has awarded “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2022 to six Delhi Police personnel, the police said on Saturday.

Those who received the award are — Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP); R.P. Meena, DCP; Sanjay Dutt, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP); Inspector Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Inspector Anuj Kumar Tyagi, and Sub Inspector Muneesh Kumar.

The Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize excellence in investigation by investigating officers.

DCP Deepak Yadav, and SI Muneesh Kumar’s efforts were lauded for their role in the high-profile blackmailing case of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

In this case, the accused had demanded Rs 2 crore from the MoS threatening to release video related to some incident, on social media platforms.

“Accused Kabir Verma, an insurance agent, and Amit Kumar who runs a call centre — the mastermind behind the crime were arrested along with their associates after an extensive technical analysis, and unique & precise scientific investigation under the techno-savvy guidance & close monitoring by senior officers within a week’s time,” Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

DCP Meena was involved in the investigation of a case in which around 25 kg of gold/jewellery was stolen from a jewellery showroom on January 20, 2021.

“More than 20 teams were formed of more than 200 personnel. These teams coordinated well and continuous technical and scientific investigation resulted in 100 per cent recovery within 14 hours of the incident,” Nalwa said.

ACP Sanjay Dutt and Inspector Anuj Kumar Tyagi were awarded for solving the case in which accused persons namely Amandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh were apprehended with 25 kg of psychotropic drug ‘Mephedrone’ (commonly known as Meow-Meow) and “Methamphetamine”.

Later, another accused Harvinder Singh was physically brought (extradited) from London to India on December 24, 2021 and arrested in this case.

“This case is the second successful extradition from the UK by the same team of Special Cell in a calendar year and the third in the records of the entire Delhi Police,” the spokesperson said.

Inspector Sanjay Kumar Gupta investigated the case registered against gangster Jitender a.k.a. Gogi (now deceased) for running an ‘Organized Crime Syndicate’ in Delhi and Haryana, which was investigated in Special Cell.

“Fifteen members of this syndicate were booked and as many as five chargesheets were filed,” the senior official said.

Further, the backbone of this organised crime syndicate was broken by attaching assets and properties worth more than Rs 15 crore.

