Shocking! Youths assault man who came to pick her daughter from college in TN

Tamil Nadu: In a shocking incident, a father was assaulted by a group of youths, when he had came to pick up her daughter from college in Madurai in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The victim has been identified as P. Senthamil Pandian a resident of Aruldosspuram.

According to reports, Pandia had come to pick his daughter from Sri Meenakshi Govt Arts College. Later, a procession was passing by the college and a group of youths were dancing in the procession. Besides, the youths were behaving in a bad manner and creating a situation of disturbance, the girl students from the college were passing by getting uncomfortable.

Seeing the youth’s behavior Pandian went to the youths and questioned them regarding their behavior. Soon, the situation changed into a heated altercation. As a result, the youths started thrashing Pandian.

It is to be noted that, a video of the whole incident was made by a passerby which is making rounds on various social media.

Soon, the local people alerted the police about the incident. Upon being informed, the police immediately swung into action and reached the spot. However, the youths fled from the spot.

Later, Pandian lodged an FIR against the accused youths in the police station.

As per sources, the police initiated a probe into the matter as per the viral video and arrested 6 people in this connection. Further details into the matter are underway to nab the other culprits, informed the police sources.