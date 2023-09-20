Karnataka govt set to ban hookah bars, cigarette and tobacco products for under 21

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is likely to ban hookah bars and the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to people under the age of 21. This announcement was made by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who disclosed plans to amend the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) to implement these changes.

Minister Rao emphasised his commitment to collaborating with local organizations and the police department to prohibit drug consumption in hookah bars.

The decision to introduce these measures came after a meeting between Minister Rao, Health Department officials, and Sports Minister B Nagendra at Vikas Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. During the meeting, discussions centred on banning various tobacco products in public places.

Minister Rao clarified that the ban applies to the purchase of tobacco products for people below 21 years of age. The prohibition on drug sales extends to all public spaces, including schools, colleges, hospitals, childcare centres, healthcare facilities, temples, mosques, and parks.

The proposed changes involve amending the COTPA Act to prohibit the consumption and sale of various tobacco products, in addition to cigarettes.

Minister Rao highlighted the issue of youth falling victim to addiction and substance abuse, emphasising the role of tobacco as a gateway to these problems. In response, the government aims to take strong action to combat illegal activities.

Furthermore, Minister Rao suggested raising the minimum age for tobacco consumption, with a proposed change in the law to allow individuals over 21 years of age to consume tobacco.

