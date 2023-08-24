Shocking! 8 year old girl killed by father after astrologer predicts she would face hardship

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a man allegedly killed her daughter by slitting her throat after he came to know from her horoscope that she would face hardship in her life. The man has reportedly been arrested.

The father, identified as Chandrasekhar, allegedly took his daughter…. in a car on the evening of August 18, and killed he by slitting her throat with a blade, reported News 18.

He then reportedly switched off his mobile phone and went on roaming on the outer ring road between Taramtipet and Koheda.

He was reportedly doing it to hide the crime as well as to dump the body of her daughter. However, at around his care got punctured. A passers-by stopped to help him when he found the body of the girl and blood stain in the clothes of the man.

Then Police was alerted and the man was arrested. Further investigation of the case is underway.