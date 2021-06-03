New Delhi: Serum Institute of India has sought legal protection from any claims linked to the use of their Covid vaccines.

“Not just Serum Institute of India (SII), all the vaccine companies should get indemnity protection against liabilities if foreign companies are granted it,” said sources.

“Serum is hoping that rules should be same for everyone,” the sources added.

The move comes after Pfizer and Moderna urged the Centre to waive off the indemnity clause to aid the vaccine process in India. The government has so far not given any manufacturer indemnity or protection against legal action for any severe side effects.

Countries like the US have granted indemnity from liability to these companies for the possibility of something going wrong with their vaccines. They cannot be sued for compensation if there are any adverse effects from the shot.

Not just Serum Institute of India (SII), all the vaccine companies should get indemnity protection against liabilities if foreign companies are granted the same: Sources#COVID19 https://t.co/5AhaIjegyu — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

On the other hand, SII has applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking permission to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the country. It has also sought approval for test analysis and examination.

The SII has already told the government that it will be able to manufacture and supply 10 crore Covishield doses in June.