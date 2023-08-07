SC to constitute 3-judge committee to look into ‘humanitarian’ issues in violence-hit Manipur

The Supreme Court said that it will constitute a three-judge committee to look into “humanitarian” issues like relief, rehabilitation

By IANS 0
supreme court
Image Credit: The Hindu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will constitute a three-judge committee to look into “humanitarian” issues like relief, rehabilitation, etc. in the violence-hit Manpur.

The committee will be headed by Justice Gita Mittal, former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Justice Shalini Joshi, retired judge of the Bombay High Court and Justice Asha Menon, former judge of the Delhi High Court will also form the part of the committee.

(More details awaited)

