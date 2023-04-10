SC constitutes committee to verify LLB degree, law certificates of advocates

New Delhi: In a significant direction relating to the legal profession, the Supreme Court on Monday constituted a high-powered committee to oversee the process of verification of the degrees of lawyers.

The committee comprises former Supreme Court judge Justice BS Chauhan, Senior Advocates Mahendra Singh, and Rakesh Dwivedi. Additionally, three members of the committee will be nominated by the Indian Bar Council.

The order was issued by a bench that consisted of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha, and Justice JB Pardiwaka after noting the obstacles in the process of verifying advocates.

The committee will also have two High Court judges on the bench. It has been requested that the committee begin work on a convenient date and submit a status report by August 31.

“Due verification of advocates registered with state bar councils is of the utmost importance to safeguard the integrity of the administration of justice”, the bench observed in the order.

“It is the duty of all genuine lawyers to get their degrees verified. Unless the same is done periodically, the administration of justice would be in jeopardy,” the bench added in the order.

The bench said that people who say they are lawyers but don’t have any real certificates of education or degrees cannot get into the judicial system.