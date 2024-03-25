Same-sex couple from India and Pakistan, Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik call off wedding after 5 years

New Delhi: A US-based same-sex couple originally from India and Pakistan, Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik, have called off their marriage after five years.

According to the post they have shared on social media platform Instagram, they parted away due to infidelity.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anjal wrote, “This may come as a shock, but our journey is now shifting. We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi.”

Meanwhile, Sufi Malik also took to her Instagram handle and accepted that she cheated on Chakra shortly before their wedding. She wrote, “Hey everyone, there has been a major turn of events in my relationship with Anjali. I made an unrecognizable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I’ve hurt her tremendously, beyond my own understanding. I’m owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so.”

It is worth mentioning here that the couple went viral in 2019 when a series of their photographs got a lot of attention online. The couple image captivated the internet, earning widespread praise as they symbolised breaking of both gender and religious divides.

The duo also shares a YouTube channel which has over 1.3 lakh subscribers. Notably, the duo announced their engagement a year ago, with a proposal video at Empire State Building. In the video, Malik went down on her knees, offering a ring to Chakra.