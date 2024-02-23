Relying on YouTube, pregnant woman dies in Kerala after husband attempts childbirth at home

Kerala: In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman in Kerala died after her husband refused to take her to hospital. The incident was reported from Thiruvananthapuram city in Kerala, sources confirmed.

According to reports from reliable sources, the man had insisted that his wife gave birth at home, rather than at a hospital. After initial probe into the matter, reports from police state that the delivery at home was attempted using ‘acupuncture’ method.

The deceased has been identified as Shameera Biwi. She was the second wife of the man, Nayas, and also the mother of three children. She died due to excessive bleeding while giving birth to their fourth child at home.

It is noteworthy mentioning that Nayas had allegedly watched a number of YouTube videos ahead of the delivery. Therein, he had attempted to gather information about performing a normal delivery at home.

It is known that during the time of childbirth, the pregnant Kerala woman who died was accompanied by Nayas, his first wife, and her daughter.

Reportedly, the neighbours of the couple informed that they had wanted to rush Shameera to a hospital. However, Nayas had refused point blank and had even forbade them from entering into their house. Health workers who arrived at the spot were able to talk to Shameera minutes before her death; during which she mentioned how her husband had often insulted modern medicine.

Officials from the local police station have registered a case of unnatural death and arrested Nayas. Notably, he has been arrested under section 304 and section 313 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). While section 304 deals with “culpable homicide,” section 313 deals with causing miscarriage without the mother’s consent.