Reliance opens up India’s first dedicated COVID-19 facility

By IANS

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Monday announced it has set up India’s first dedicated COVID-10 hospital with 100-bed capacity in a short span of just two weeks.

Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up the COVID-19 facility at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, the company said in a statement.

Funded by Reliance Foundation, the COVID-19 facility includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross contamination and helps control infection.

All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio-medical equipments such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices.

Related News

RS condemns killing of 17 security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid coronavirus outbreak

MP BJP to elect Chief Minister candidate at 6 p.m.

FIR registered against 2 for concealing travel history

The foundation has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspected cases through contact tracing to quickly augment additional facilities for isolation and treatment of infected patients.

RIL has also built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra.

“Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing. Our doctors and researchers are also working overtime to find a cure for this deadly virus,” said the company.

The company said it has deployed the combined strengths of Reliance Foundation, reliance Retail, Jio, Reliance Life Sciences, Reliance Industries and all 6 lakh members of the Reliance family on the action plan against COVID-19.
IANS

You might also like
Nation

RS condemns killing of 17 security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Nation

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid coronavirus outbreak

Nation

MP BJP to elect Chief Minister candidate at 6 p.m.

Nation

FIR registered against 2 for concealing travel history

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.