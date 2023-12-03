Rajasthan Assembly Elections: BJP leads on 117 seats, Cong on 68

Jaipur: The BJP till around 12 noon was leading in 117 seats in Rajasthan while the Congress was leading on 68 seats.

As leading names were trailing behind, BJP state president CP Joshi said, “The Congress Government misled people as they never did what they said and hence the BJP is leading in postal ballot and EVM as well.”

Meanwhile, the first result has gone to the saffron party. The BJP candidate from Dudu, Premchand Bairwa has defeated Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s advisor Babulal Nagar. It needs to be mentioned here that Dudu was declared as a fresh district by Ashok Gehlot, however despite this, the party lost to the BJP.

Bairwa said, “I am thankful to the people of the district for trusting me and rejecting the Congress Government. Dudu’s development will be a priority. People rooted out the Congress due to the corruption issue.”

Surprisingly, many leading names are trailing in the list. Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi is trailing from Nathdwara. Former BJP state president Satish Poonia who was trailing from the Amer seat meanwhile has taken a lead.

After lagging behind initially, Sachin Pilot and Govind Singh Dotasra have taken the lead. Independents have left the BJP and the Congress far behind in the Shiv Assembly seat of Barmer district. Here the Congress is in the third place and the BJP is fifth.

Ashok Gehlot is leading from Sardarpura seat and Diya Kumari is leading from the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat.

BJP candidate Deepti Kiran Maheshwari is leading from the Rajsamand seat, Mahant Balaknath is leading from the Tijara seat by about 7,500 votes.

BJP candidate and sitting MLA Siddhi Kumari is leading from Bikaner East. The BJP’s Bhajan Lal Sharma is leading from Sanganer. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP candidate from Sawai Madhopur Kirodi Lal Meena is leading while BJP MP Devji Patel is trailing from Sanchore seat.

The Congress’ RR Tiwari is also leading from the Hawa Mahal seat leaving behind Baba Balmukund Acharya. From the Kishanpole seat, Congress candidate Amin Kagzi is trailing behind BJP’s Chandramohan Batwara. Congress candidate Sanyam Lodha is trailing from Sirohi.

Senior Congress leader Raghu Sharma is trailing from Kekri in Ajmer and Divya Maderna is also trailing from the Osian seat.

Voting for 199 Assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on November 25.

Due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar from the Sri Karanpur Assembly seat, elections have not been held there.

Among the rebels, Chandrabhan Singh Akya, who is contesting as a rebel from BJP from Chittorgarh seat, is leading. BJP rebel Yunus Khan is leading from Didwana. BJP rebel Ravindra Singh Bhati is also leading from the Shiv seat.

Surprisingly, RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal is trailing from Khinvsar.

According to the Election Commission, counting of votes will take place in the maximum number of rounds in Rajasthan on the Shiv Assembly seat of Barmer. There will be a maximum of 34 rounds of counting of votes there hence the result of this seat will come last.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed happiness over the BJP’s victory in the state and said that the magic of the magician has ended. Now the BJP government will be formed in the state.

While talking to journalists at the state headquarters of the BJP, he said, “I had already said that the BJP will form the government in the state with a clear and overwhelming majority. It is clear now. The magician’s magic has ended from Rajasthan.”

He said that the BJP will return to power in Madhya Pradesh also. Shekhawat expressed happiness over BJP getting two-third majority in Madhya Pradesh.