Pune Farmer Makes Rs 2.8 Crore Selling Tomatoes Amid Price Hike

Pune: Amid the soaring prices of tomatoes across the country, a farmer from Pune’s Junnar taluka, has earned more than Rs 2.8 crore through tomato sales. The farmer identified as Ishwar Gayakar (36), along with his wife, has been cultivating tomatoes on their 12-acre farm for the last six to seven years.

This year, they bear the fruit of their hardwork, as they sold around 17,000 crates of tomatoes, fetching prices ranging from ₹770 to ₹2,311 per crate. Talking about his journey, Ishwar shared, “This is not something I have earned in one day. I have faced losses in the past, but I never lost hope. In 2021, I incurred a loss of around ₹18-20 lakhs, but I persisted.”

When the tomato season began, Ishwar had initially anticipated selling tomatoes at around ₹30 per kilogram. Later, he experienced an unexpected bumper crop, leading to significant profits.

“I never imagined such immense success. It feels like winning a lottery,” the farmer said.

Looking forward, Ishwar still has a stock of approximately 3,000 to 4,000 crates of tomatoes on his farm. If all goes well, he projects his total earnings for this year to reach ₹3.5 crore.

Expressing his gratitude for the family’s support, Ishwar credited his success to the blessings of his parents and grandparents and the hard work of his wife, who works alongside him on the farm.

Ishwar Gayakar started farming in 2005, following in his father’s footsteps. Over the years, he expanded his tomato cultivation from just 1 acre of land to an impressive 12 acres, aided by the availability of labor since 2017. Besides tomatoes, he also cultivates onions and flowers during their respective seasons.