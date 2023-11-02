Primary schools in Delhi to remain shut for next 2 days

New Delhi: All the government and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next two days in the light of the rising pollution level. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed about this on Thursday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days.”

The post of the Delhi CM garnered attention of netizens who came up to post their reactions in the comment box. A user wrote, “This is truly a pathbreaking solution by Shri #ArvindKejriwal Sir ji. Something that no one had even thought of before. Just wow.”

“Kejriwal turning Delhi into Denmark…what a transformation,” another comment to the post reads.