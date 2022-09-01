President Murmu, PM Modi Wish People Of Odisha On The Occasion Of Nuakhai

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their warm wishes to people of Odisha on the occasion of Nuakhai.

President Murmu tweeted her best wishes to the residents of Western Odisha.

ନୂଆଖାଇ ଜୁହାର।

ନୂଆଖାଇ ଅବସରରେ ମୁଁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀ ବିଶେଷକରି ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପଶ୍ଚିମାଞ୍ଚଳର ଭାଇ ଓ ଭଉଣୀ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ ଜଣାଉଛି।

ସ୍ନେହ,ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧା ଓ ସୌହାର୍ଦ୍ଦ୍ୟର ଏହି ଅନନ୍ୟ ଗଣପର୍ବ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ସୁଖ,ଶାନ୍ତି ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଆଣୁ,ଏହା ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ କାମନା। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 1, 2022



PM Modi tweeted, “Nuakhai Juhar! Best wishes to everyone on this special day. This is an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers for their exemplary work in feeding our nation. May our society scale new heights of progress and may everyone be happy as well as healthy.”

ନୂଆଁଖାଇ ଜୁହାର୍ ! ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ଏହି ବିଶେଷ ଦିନର ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା । କଠିନ ପରିଶ୍ରମ କରି ଦେଶବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଖାଦ୍ୟାନ୍ନ ଯୋଗାଉଥିବା ଆମର ଚାଷୀ ଭାଇ ମାନଙ୍କୁ କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ଜଣାଇବାର ଏହି ଅବସର । ଆମ ସମାଜ ପ୍ରଗତିର ନୂଆ ଉଚ୍ଚତାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚୁ । ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସୁଖ, ସମୃଦ୍ଧି ଓ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି । — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2022



Nuakhai is one of the most important mass festival of Western Odisha. This agricultural festival has a great significance for farmers. On this occasion, ‘Nabanna’ is offered to Maa Samaleswari.

This year Nuakhai is being celebrated on September 1, 2022. The festival is observed in various districts of Odisha like Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, etc.