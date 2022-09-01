nuakhai wishes president & pm

President Murmu, PM Modi Wish People Of Odisha On The Occasion Of Nuakhai

By KalingaTV Bureau 0 0

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their warm wishes to people of Odisha on the occasion of Nuakhai.

President Murmu tweeted her best wishes to the residents of Western Odisha.


PM Modi tweeted, “Nuakhai Juhar! Best wishes to everyone on this special day. This is an occasion to express gratitude to our hardworking farmers for their exemplary work in feeding our nation. May our society scale new heights of progress and may everyone be happy as well as healthy.”


Nuakhai is one of the most important mass festival of Western Odisha. This agricultural festival has a great significance for farmers. On this occasion, ‘Nabanna’ is offered to Maa Samaleswari.

This year Nuakhai is being celebrated on September 1, 2022. The festival is observed in various districts of Odisha like Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, etc.

 

