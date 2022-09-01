Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Greets People On Nuakhai Festival

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Nuakhai festival.

Nuakhai, an agricultural festival, is usually celebrated one day after the Ganesh Chaturthi in Western Odisha.

Taking to his twitter handle, via video message, Patnaik said, “Jai Maa Samaleshwari. My Nuakhai Juhar to all of you. My Maa Samaleshwari keep you all well. This is my only prayer before the deity.”

Worth mentioning, Odisha government has declared a special local holiday for the day following Nuakhai on September 2 (Friday) for Sambalpur and Bargarh districts.