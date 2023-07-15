PM Narendra Modi arrives in ABU Dhabi on an official visit

Dubai:Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit on Saturday morning.

During his visit, PM will hold a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on key bilateral issues.

Modi’s visit to the UAE comes after he concluded a two-day visit to France.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, “He (Modi) will meet the President of UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We have all seen significant transformation taking place in the India-UAE relationship. The bilateral trade is currently very strong, $85 billion dollars between India and UAE.”

Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had last met in June in Abu Dhabi when the Indian PM visited the UAE while on his return from the G7 summit in Munich. In February, both countries held a virtual summit. During the summit, Modi and Mohammed expressed deep satisfaction at the continuous growth in bilateral relations in all sectors.