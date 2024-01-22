PM Modi unveils statue of Jatayu at Kuber Tila in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a statue of ‘Jatayu’ on the premises of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya after Pran Pratishtha rituals were completed.

Following the completion of the Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony, PM Modi sprinkled flowers on the idol of Jatayu at the temple premises.

PM Modi also visited the Kuber Tila and offered worship to Lord Shiva there. He also performed the jalabhishek and did parikrama of the temple.

After the grand ceremony, PM Modi sprinkled flower petals on workers who were a part of the construction crew at the grand temple in Ayodhya. He addressed the gathering and said that “Ram is not the dispute, Ram is the solution.”

“Ram is not fire, Ram is energy. Ram is not a dispute, Ram is the solution. Ram is not just ours, Ram belongs to everyone. Ram is not only present, Ram is eternal,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.