PM Modi to release 8 cheetahs in MP today

Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his birthday on September 17, will release cheetahs in Kuno National Park at around 10:45 am on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72 nd birthday, will release the animals into an enclosure spread over 10 km in the presence of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and wildlife experts.

Cheetahs, the world’s fastest mammals, are all set to be reintroduced to India. The last cheetah that is spotted died in Sal forests of Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district in 1948 and the wild animal was declared extinct in the country in 1952.

The Cheetahs will be brought from Namibia to India in a special cargo flight Boeing -717. The flight will land in Gwalior today. They will be then brought to Kuno National Park in a helicopter.

The cheetahs that would be released are from Namibia and have been brought under an MoU signed earlier this year. The introduction of cheetahs in India is being done under Project Cheetah, which is the world’s first intercontinental large wild carnivore translocation project.

It is noteworthy that, the cheetahs have not been given food during the journey and will be given something to eat once they are released into the enclosures, an official said.