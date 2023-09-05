PM Modi interacts with winners of National Teachers’ Award 2023 on Teachers’ Day eve

New Delhi: On the eve of Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a gathering at his official residence in New Delhi with the winners of the National Teachers’ Award 2023. A total of seventy-five award winners had the opportunity to participate in this interaction.

During the event, the Prime Minister expressed his admiration for the dedication and hard work exhibited by teachers in moulding the minds of our nation’s youth. He highlighted the importance of good teachers and the role they can play in shaping the destiny of the country. He emphasised the importance of inspiring children by educating them about the success of grassroots achievers.

Mr Modi talked about taking pride in local heritage and history and urged the teachers to inspire students to learn about their region’s history and culture. Highlighting the strength of diversity in the country, he requested the teachers to celebrate the culture and diversity of different parts of the country in their schools.

Discussing the recent success of Chandrayaan-3, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of encouraging curiosity in students about science and technology as the 21st century is a technology-driven century. He also talked about the importance of skilling the youth and making them future-ready.

India’s second President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers’ Day on September 5 every year.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Teachers’ Award 2023 to the 75 teachers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. The purpose of the National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who have enriched the lives of their students.