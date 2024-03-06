PM Modi inaugurates India’s 1st Underwater Metro in Kolkata

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated India’s first underwater metro tunnel built in Kolkata today (Wednesday). PM Modi also travelled in the underwater water metro train and interacted with school students inside the metro.

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country’s infrastructure development.

To ensure a smooth flow of commuters, the Metro Railway is installing AFC-PC gates at the concourse level of Howrah station. These gates are designed for automatic fare collection and passenger control.

A total of 32 AFC-PC gates will be installed to handle the expected rush of passengers. Among these, 20 gates will be bi-directional, allowing station staff to manage and change the direction of passenger movement during peak hours. This flexibility will make it easier for commuters to enter and exit the paid areas of the Howrah Metro station premises.

These modern AFC gates are built to handle heavy traffic, with a capacity to process 45 passengers per minute. They will be put into operation once commercial services from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade begin. Commuters will be able to use their Metro Tokens or Smart Cards at these gates for hassle-free entry.

It’s worth noting that the Howrah Maidan station on the East-West Metro corridor will be the deepest metro station in the country. Meanwhile, the Esplanade metro station will be a crucial interchange point connecting both the North-South and East-West corridors.