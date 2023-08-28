Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning gold at World Athletics Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army, and numerous notable figures have extended their congratulations to athlete Neeraj Chopra.

Modi hails Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army, and numerous notable figures have extended their congratulations to athlete Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj secured a historic gold medal in men’s javelin at the 2023 World Athletics Championship, etching his name in the annals of Indian sports history as the first-ever Indian to achieve this remarkable feat.

Prime Minister Modi took to his official social media handle on X to share his congratulatory message. He stated, “The talented @Neeraj_chopra1 exemplifies excellence. His dedication, precision, and passion make him not just a champion in athletics but a symbol of unparalleled excellence in the entire sports world. Congrats to him for winning the Gold at the World Athletics Championships.”

President of India Draupadi Murmu also extended his congratulations through his official social media handle X. She expressed, “Neeraj Chopra adds yet another golden page to the history of Indian sports by becoming the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. His superlative performance in the javelin throw finals at Budapest will inspire millions of our youth. India is proud of Neeraj Chopra. I convey my heartiest congratulations to him.

The Indian Army posted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “#NeerajChopra makes us #Proud again!! #IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging #GoldMedal in Men’s #Javelin at the World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters.”

