New Delhi: In a major announcement which would revolutionise the health sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today declared digital health ID while launching the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) today. Modi launched the Digital Health Mission while addressing the nation on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.

According to the Prime Minister, every Indian would get an ID card under the National Digital Health Mission which would would contain all relevant information about his/her medical conditions, he said adding that every time that person visits a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card.

From the doctor’s appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in his/her health profile, said the Prime Minister.

The Digital Health ID card will contain confidential medical data, such as prescriptions, diagnostic reports and discharge summaries.

Patients will give their doctors, or health providers, one-time access to this data during visits to the hospital or for consultation. With fears over data confidentiality a concern, the government said access to medical data will have to be given separately for each visit.

The Digital Health ID will also allow patients to access health services remotely – through tele-consultation and e-pharmacies, as well as offer other health-related benefits.