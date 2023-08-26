PM Modi announces August 23 as National Space Day, named Chandrayaan 3 touchdown point as ‘Shiv Shakti

Bengaluru: In a momentous announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 23 as ‘National Space Day’ to mark the success of Chandrayaan-3. Addressing a gathering of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists in Bengaluru, PM Modi praised their role in inspiring a generation and leaving an indelible mark on young minds.

As a tribute to the triumphant landing of the Vikram Lander, PM Modi revealed that the landing site would be known as ‘Shivshakti.’ This announcement was made during his address at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

Further underscoring India’s lunar exploration achievements, PM Modi named the crash landing site of Chandrayaan-2 the ‘Tiranga point.’ He reminded the audience that Chandrayaan-2 had etched its presence on the lunar surface back in 2019.

The announcement of ‘National Space Day’ and the naming of these significant lunar sites serve as a testament to India’s burgeoning prowess in space exploration and its continued commitment to fostering scientific curiosity among its citizens.

“You took ‘Make in India’ to the moon,” exclaimed PM Modi, commending the scientists behind India’s successful mission to the moon.

“You have expanded ‘Make in India’ to Moon. I want to tell the countrymen about your labour. The path from southern India to the southern pole of Moon was not easy. Artificial moon was created and Vikram lander was made to land from various ways. It was sure to be a success. You have left a huge impact on the youth of India with your success which will become the foundation of a developed India. On 23rd August, India hoisted the flag on the Moon. From now onwards, that day will be known as National Space Day in India,” PM Modi said.