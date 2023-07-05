Petrol price in India will be Rs 15 per litre! Know what Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says

Rajasthan: The prices of petrol will be Rs 15 per litre, if an average of 60 percent ethanol and 40 percent electricity is taken, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday.

While addressing a rally at Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, Gadkari said, “Our government is of the mindset that the farmers become not only ‘annadata’ but also ‘urjadata.’ All the vehicles will now run on ethanol produced by farmers.”

He further said that with the use of ethanol the pollution and import will reduce. At present, the import is of Rs 16 lakh crore and this money will go to the homes of farmers instead and the villages will be developed and the children of farmers will prosper.