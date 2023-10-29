Three trains collide in Andhra Pradesh, several feared dead

Vizianagaram: Several feared dead following the collision between three trains in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh this evening.

According to sources, Rayagada-bound passenger train hit Palasa passenger train from backside leading to derailment of two coaches. Following the mishap, one coach of Palasa passenger jumped onto the main line which was hit by a goods train coming on the same line.

The train was on its way to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam when the accident occurred. So far three casualties have been reported. Meanwhile Emergency train is leaving from Bhubaneswar.

After receiving information about the incident, railway authorities have reached the spot and initiated rescue operation.

Receiving information about the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock over the Kantakapalli train accident incident in Vizianagaram district. He ordered the officials to take quick relief measures & ensure that the injured get prompt medical services.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also advised to send as many ambulances as possible from the nearby districts of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli and make all kinds of arrangements to provide medical treatment in the nearby hospitals.