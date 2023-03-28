PAN-Aadhaar link extended till June 30, Check Details
The government has extended the deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar to June 30, 2023
New-Delhi: The government of India has extended the deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhar to June 30,2023.
In a statement, the Ministry said that persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions by the end of June.
Earlier the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar was March 31, 2023.
From July 1, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative. However, the PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of a fee of Rs 1,000, the ministry stated.
According to the Finance Ministry, individuals whose PAN will become inoperative, will not get any refund made against such PANs, interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative and TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at higher rate, as provided in the Act.
How to check status online of Aadhar-PAN Card link
- Firstly have to visit the Income Tax e-filing portal to check the status of Aadhaar-PAN linking.
- On the homepage, click Quick Links, then Link Aadhaar Status
- The page that open will have two fields where the taxpayer needs to enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers
- After the server checks the status, a pop-up message will be displayed. If Aadhaar and PAN are linked, the message will read: “Your PAN is already linked to given Aadhaar”.
- If the two documents are not linked, following message will appear on the screen: “PAN not linked with Aadhaar. Please click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ to link your Aadhaar with PAN”.
- In case the Aadhaar-PAN link is in progress, the taxpayer will see following message: “Your Aadhaar-PAN linking request has been sent to UIDAI for validation. Please check the status later by clicking on ‘Link Aadhaar Status’ link on Home Page.”