PAN-Aadhaar link extended till June 30, Check Details

New-Delhi: The government of India has extended the deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhar to June 30,2023.

In a statement, the Ministry said that persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions by the end of June.

Earlier the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar was March 31, 2023.

From July 1, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative. However, the PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of a fee of Rs 1,000, the ministry stated.

According to the Finance Ministry, individuals whose PAN will become inoperative, will not get any refund made against such PANs, interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative and TDS and TCS shall be deducted /collected at higher rate, as provided in the Act.

How to check status online of Aadhar-PAN Card link