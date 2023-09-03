Over 200 Kilograms of Ganja Seized in Telangana, 5 Arrested

Hyderabad: In a significant joint operation between the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), law enforcement officials have seized a staggering 208 kilograms of ganja and apprehended five individuals involved in an interstate drug trafficking gang.

Acting on credible intelligence, authorities intercepted a lorry and a car near Nakkalabanda Tanda in Jadcherla of Mahaboobnagar district, apprehending the suspects. The illicit substance was being transported from Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh, to Pune, Maharashtra. The total value of the seized ganja, as well as the vehicles, is estimated at Rs. 1 crore.

The arrested individuals, all hailing from Maharashtra, have been identified as Raju Ambadas Shinde, Balaji Arjun Kale, Nikhil Nandakumar Ghawali, Madhukar Arjun Kale, and Sanjay Ravindra Chowhan. The prime suspect, Hasan, also from Maharashtra, is currently at large. Hasan had brokered a deal with Raju Ambadas Shinde for transporting ganja from Parvathipuram to Pune and agreed to pay him a commission of Rs. 2 lakhs. Raju subsequently engaged his relatives to assist in the transportation of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Maharashtra.

Raju Ambadas Shinde procured a lorry for the transportation of the illegal substance. Subsequently, they modified the lorry in Maharashtra, adding a secret compartment on top of the lorry engine to conceal the ganja. Additionally, a car was procured to pilot the lorry.

As per the instructions of the wanted accused Hasan, the five individuals departed from Maharashtra, traveled to the agency area of Parvathipuram, and collected 104 packets of ganja, each containing 2 kilograms of the illicit substance.

On Saturday, while the accused individuals were in transit in the lorry and car, carrying the illegal substance, the TSNAB and NCB officials successfully apprehended them, bringing an end to their drug trafficking activities.