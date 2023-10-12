Operation Ajay: First flight with 230 Indians aboard to depart from Israel today

New Delhi: The first charter flight, part of ‘Operation Ajay’, will depart from Ben Gurion airport in Israel tonight, carrying approximately 230 Indians stranded in the country. The selection for this flight is based on a “first come first serve” basis.

Scheduled for departure at 9 pm from Israel, the flight will ensure that no fares are charged to the passengers, with the government shouldering the cost of their return. This initiative comes after Air India suspended its flights from Israel on October 7, leaving many Indians unable to travel to India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced ‘Operation Ajay’ to rescue Indians stranded in Israel amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas terrorists.

Efforts are being made to facilitate the safe return of Indians to their homeland. Daniel, an Israeli negotiator, highlighted the urgency of this rescue mission.

Earlier today, a comprehensive review was conducted by Minister Jaishankar to oversee the preparations for the first charter flight.

Additionally, a round-the-clock control room has been established in Delhi, along with emergency helplines in Tel Aviv and Ramallah, to monitor the situation and provide necessary information and assistance to Indians in need.

The Indian Embassy in Israel has initiated communication with the first batch of registered Indian citizens for the special flight through email, and messages will follow for subsequent flights.

Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, revealed that over 20,000 Indians reside in Israel, a country currently engaged in war with the Palestinian group Hamas. The exact number of Indians stranded in Israel is yet to be confirmed.