Nuh returning to normalcy after riots, curfew timings extended

Gurugram: The curfew timings in Haryana’s Nuh have been extended and the district is gradually returning to normalcy with schools, banks, ATMs and markets open in the district on Monday.

The district witnessed communal clashes on July 31 following which curfew was imposed and Internet Services shut down. The violence occurred after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad ‘Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra’.

Two weeks after the clashes, the curfew was lifted from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. (14 hours) on August 14 and 15.

The order issued by the District Magistrate on Sunday said, “I, Dhirendra Khadgata, IAS, District Magistrate, Nuh do hereby lift the curfew for the movement of the public from 06.00 am to 08.00 pm on 14.08.2023 and 15.08.2023.”

The order further stated that Superintendent of Police, Nuh should ensure the proper implementation of orders adding that it is essential for any person to be allowed to move to seek urgent medical aid.

The Haryana government had extended the suspension of mobile Internet and SMS services in the Nuh district till August 13.

After clashes first broke out between two communities in Nuh on July 31, violence also erupted in Gurugram areas and other districts of the state. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes, and 88 people were injured.

According to police, a total of 230 people have been arrested in connection with the communal clashes and around 59 cases have been registered and 11 cases registered against those spreading misinformation in Nuh.

Following the violence, the Nuh district administration in Haryana initiated bulldozer action against “illegal” construction and razed several illegal constructions, including 250 shanties in Tauru and near Nalhad medical college.