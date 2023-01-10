Nothing suspicious found after bomb threat on Moscow-Goa Flight

New-Delhi: Nothing suspicious was found on the Moscow-Goa flight which was diverted to Gujarat’s Jamnagar after a bomb threat.

The flight is expected to leave for Goa probably between 10:30 am-11 am today.

A thorough search operation was conducted by NSG, police & BDS teams. Hand baggage, check-in baggage of passengers were also checked. The flight has been cleared for takeoff, after formalities it will depart for its destination, Goa. It was a hoax call, informs Jamnagar Collector.

A chartered flight from Moscow with 244 people on board to Goa was diverted and landed at Jamnagar airport safely late Monday, following a bomb threat.

“All the 236 passengers and crew members (8) were evacuated safely and the plane is being checked by local authorities along with the police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad,” Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav had said.

The district administration and police department swung into action after being alerted about the emergency landing of the Russian flight.

Bomb disposal squad, police force, fire fighters and five to six ambulances were rushed to the airport, said sources.