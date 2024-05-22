No need of driving test at RTO from June 1 as per new DL rules

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has reportedly introduced new regulations to the Driving License rules. According to this a person does not necessarily need to appear in a driving test at the RTO and this will be affected from June 1, 2024 to obtain a DL.

As per the new rules, people will have the option to take their driving tests at private driving schools, instead of government Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

These private driving schools will be authorised to conduct driving tests and issue the necessary certificates required for obtaining a driving license.

This has been done so that people can acquire their driving license easily and faster. As per the new rule, certified private institutions will be allowed to provide testing and certification.